Come hear the dragons roar - Forget Me Not’s dragon boat race takes to Pugneys Country Park

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will see 30 teams racing across the lake in dragon-decorated boats, cheered on by hundreds of spectators.

It's the third event the charity has held at the part to raise vital funds for the children’s hospice, which supports children and their families, living with loss across West Yorkshire.

Vicky Stackhouse, events manager, said: "The races make for such a great spectacle, plus there’s plenty for people to enjoy onshore too, like face- painting, a raffle and tombola, lots of fun games and challenges, food stalls and much much more.

The event will see 30 teams racing across the lake in dragon-decorated boats, cheered on by hundreds of spectators.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In 2021, our Dragon Boat Race raised over £20,800,. This year we’ve got twice as many teams competing so we’re hoping to blow this total right out of the water.

“But we can only do that with your help – so if you’re looking for a great family day out, we’d love you to join us!”

As a charity, Forget Me Not only receives a tiny proportion of the £4 million a year it needs from the NHS or government. Making events like their Dragon Boat Race a vital part of their efforts to raise the funds they need to provide expert clinical and respite care, days out, memory-making and end of life care, bereavement support and counselling to hundreds of local children and families.

The first race of the day starts at 10.30am on Saturday, September 10 with the last race around 4pm-4.30pm.