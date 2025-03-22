Comedy at The Calder: Award winning stand-up stars heading to Horbury

The ever popular Comedy At The Calder stand up night returns next month with another collection of esteemed comedians.

Headlining the show on April 12 is Matt Richardson, a brash but self-deprecating multi-award winning act, delivering a mass of memorable punchlines with an irresistible twinkle.

His vast array of TV credits includes Xtra Factor, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Celebrity Juice, Pointless Celebrities, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Dancing On Ice, Sweat The Small Stuff, Viral Tap, Big Brother's Bit On The Side, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! and his own critically acclaimed show on Virgin Radio.

Opening the night is Elaine Robertson, described as ‘a natural comedy performer’ in a four star review from Chortle.

Elaine was a finalist in the coveted Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award in 2024.

In the same year she also took her debut show Delulu to Edinburgh Fringe where it received widespread critical acclaim and garnered her the Edinburgh Fringe Awards Panel Prize.

There are also a couple of excellent middle acts in the form of Fran Best, Chortle Student Comedy Awards nominee and Rob Mann, UK Pun Championship winner and London Evening Standard's Critic's Choice.

Compere for the night is Metro Edinburgh Festival Award winner Anthony J. Brown.

The venue is upstairs at The Calder Vale Hotel, Millfield Road, Horbury, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 from the venue and are also available online at https://wegottickets.com/event/652424