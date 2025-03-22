Comedy at The Calder: Award winning stand-up stars heading to Horbury

By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The ever popular Comedy At The Calder stand up night returns next month with another collection of esteemed comedians.

Headlining the show on April 12 is Matt Richardson, a brash but self-deprecating multi-award winning act, delivering a mass of memorable punchlines with an irresistible twinkle.

His vast array of TV credits includes Xtra Factor, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Celebrity Juice, Pointless Celebrities, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Dancing On Ice, Sweat The Small Stuff, Viral Tap, Big Brother's Bit On The Side, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! and his own critically acclaimed show on Virgin Radio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening the night is Elaine Robertson, described as ‘a natural comedy performer’ in a four star review from Chortle.

Headlining the show is Matt Richardson, a brash but self-deprecating multi-award winning act.placeholder image
Headlining the show is Matt Richardson, a brash but self-deprecating multi-award winning act.

Elaine was a finalist in the coveted Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award in 2024.

In the same year she also took her debut show Delulu to Edinburgh Fringe where it received widespread critical acclaim and garnered her the Edinburgh Fringe Awards Panel Prize.

There are also a couple of excellent middle acts in the form of Fran Best, Chortle Student Comedy Awards nominee and Rob Mann, UK Pun Championship winner and London Evening Standard's Critic's Choice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Compere for the night is Metro Edinburgh Festival Award winner Anthony J. Brown.

Opening the night is Elaine Robertson.placeholder image
Opening the night is Elaine Robertson.

The venue is upstairs at The Calder Vale Hotel, Millfield Road, Horbury, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 from the venue and are also available online at https://wegottickets.com/event/652424

Related topics:comedyCelebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice