Comedy king Jasper Carrott to bring new tour to Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Dec 2024, 14:00 BST

Comedy legend Jasper Carrott is back on the road - and he's coming to Wakefield – with Strictly ABBA!

The Brummie comic will perform a run of two nights at Theatre Royal Wakefield, on Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 7.30pm.

With a career that spans decades, the indefatigable Jasper continues to tour and leave audiences breathless with laughter.

Rightly known as the godfather of British comedy, he brings to this show his trademark razor-sharp wit and charm.

Jasper Carrott is heading to Wakefield.Jasper Carrott is heading to Wakefield.
Jasper’s special guests will be Strictly ABBA, who add a touch of pure ABBA entertainment, featuring all the best-loved songs including Dancing Queen.

Jasper has been making the nation laugh since his comedy single Funky Moped stormed the pop charts in 1975 and through prime-time TV series such as Carrott’s Lib, Carrott’s Commercial Breakdown and The Detectives.

Tickets and details for the show can be found at www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01924 211 311.

