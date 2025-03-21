Comic Relief 2025: What are you doing for Red Nose Day?

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Mar 2025, 07:30 BST
Comic Relief celebrates 40 years this year.placeholder image
Comic Relief celebrates 40 years this year.
Comic Relief - also known as Red Nose Day - is all about doing something funny to raise money!

And we’d like to know what you’re getting up to.

If you’re doing something to raise money this year – as Comic Relief celerbrates its 40th year – we want to hear from you!

We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system.

The link for Your World is below - it is very straightforward, but please get in touch if there are any issues.

Here is a link to an article showing you how to use the portal:

https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/heres-how-you-can-submit-an-article-to-the-wakefield-express-4383999

We can’t wait to see what you share!

