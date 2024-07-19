Common Lane, Knottingley: Plan to build 298 homes next former chemical works approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 298 homes on land next to a former chemical works in Knottingley have been approved.

Councillors have given the go-ahead for Persimmon Homes to build a range of properties at land at Common Lane, next to the former Oxiris factory.

Wakefield Council received more than 130 objections to the scheme and a petition was signed by more than 500 people.

Local resident Mark Wiltshire and businessman Tony Fry spoke against the proposals at a council planning meeting.

They said residents were concerned about homes being built on a floodplain, the loss of protected species and traffic dangers to future residents.

Mr Fry, whose cleaning equipment firm is next to the site, questioned the accuracy of data relating to traffic surrounding the site.

He said: “The actual data for the number of HGVs is significantly higher than that catered for by the road planners.

“We regularly have between 60 and 100 daily HGV visits to our site alone .

“The are four other sites that have HGVs coming in and out of Common Lane.”

He added: “We regularly get flood warnings from the Environment Agency.”

Mr Wiltshire said: “This land should be preserved for nature for us all to enjoy.”

Thirteen house types, including two, three and four-bedroom homes, are to be built, along with a new access road and entrance into the site, “village green-style” areas and a central park.

Persimmon has been given permission to build 298 homes at Common Lane, Knottingley. Image: Persimmon

Original plans for the site have been amended to protect an area inhabited by great crested newts.

Planning officers, who recommended councillors approve the scheme, said it would “result in a high standard of housing environment”.

Matthew Gregg, speaking on behalf of the developer, said: “It’s fair to say Persimmon is going all out on this site to provide new homes and open spaces for the local community.

“They are excited to bring this forward and welcome the recommendation from officers.”

The house builder will have to contribute over £400,000 for improvements to local infrastructure, including a level crossing upgrade at Blackburn Lane and bus shelter improvements.

After the meeting, James Parkin, land director at Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: “We are pleased that committee members have voted to reaffirm the council’s recommendation for approval.

“This development will provide a range of house types for young people, families and downsizers alike with excellent access to local amenities.

“In addition to delivering much needed quality new housing, approval of these plans also secures further investment in Knottingley.”