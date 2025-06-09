Community centre plan rejected over noise concerns for residents

Plans to open a community centre in Wakefield have been rejected over concerns noise from the new facility would affect residents living nearby.

Planning officers turned down the proposal to convert a former gym on Elder Grove, Darnley, into a venue with a capacity for up to 300 visitors.

An application was submitted to Wakefield Council to provide educational workshops and facilities for sports clubs at the premises.

Plans also included using the centre for craft fairs, meetings, celebrations and providing space for daily prayers.

It was proposed that the centre would be open daily from 8am to 10pm.

The application received 91 comments of support, with those in favour saying it would mean people would be able to walk to the centre rather than having to travel to other mosques in the district.

Supporters also said there was a need for more facilities in the area for women and young children.

Others said the site had been used for fly tipping and welcomed a derelict build being reopened.

There were 43 objections to the scheme, including two from local councillors David Pickersgill and Elizabeth Rhodes.

Opponents said it would result in late night noise disturbance and had the potential to increase anti-social behaviour in the area.

Residents said there were already long-standing parking issues on surrounding roads, including Benjamin Street.

It was also claimed it would impact on the privacy of those living opposite the site.

The council’s environmental health department objected to the scheme, saying the application lacked a detailed noise impact assessment.

An officer said: “On balance, it cannot be fully determined as to whether the proposed scheme would be acceptable or not having regards to residential amenity, due to insufficient information being provided to address concerns regarding noise and other disturbances.”

A report said the application failed to comply with national planning policies due to insufficient being provided.

An application to run the former Balne Lane Social Club, which is next to the site, as a community centre was rejected in January.

Council officers said that proposal also lacked sufficient information.