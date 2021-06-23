Community choir looking forward to singing again after lockdown

The Liquorice Singers from Ponefract are making plans to meet up again in a few months time

The Liquorice Singers has grown from a small casual group of singers to a mixed choir of 35 members which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

They sing in and around Pontefract for and with local people but, like the majority of other community groups, on March 16, 2020 rehearsals, performances and social gatherings were suspended.

Musical director Rowena Dobson said: “The Liquorice Singers are very much a community choir in every sense, who support and care for each other.

“Some of our members live alone and rely on the choir for friendship, support and companionship.

“However, for the past 15 months we have all kept in touch with each other through emails, phone calls and texts.”

Ms Dobson provides members with a set of vocal exercises each month and a monthly newsletter is sent out packed with jokes, articles and news.

It soon became apparent that this was not enough and choir members missed the social interaction which comes from belonging to a close-knit group.

Ms Dobson added: “Not only did this provide some singing and a sense of community and normality but also some much needed face-to-face contact.

“Some members said they felt quite emotional when they saw each other on screen for the first time.”

True to their community roots, they have sponsored a platter for Pontefract in Bloom, adding a pebble to the Covid snake in the Valley Gardens and becoming community members of Pontefract Civic Society.