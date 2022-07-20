Community hero who launched bike recycling scheme already fundraising for Christmas

Gav Auty launched Gav's BIkes in 2020 when he was furloughed from his truck driving job.

In March 2020, Gav Auty launched a bike recycling scheme where he fixes donated bikes and gives them to adults and kids in need of a set of wheels.

Since launching Gav’s Bikes, the dad-of-two has given out over 300 cycles to people across Yorkshire including Ukrainian refugees who fled their home country after the war with Russia broke out.

In February, Gav launched a friendly football team for men who cannot play competitively that aims to raise money for local causes and to put more money into Gav’s Bikes to help

Gav has donated over 300 bikes since March 2020.

more people.

The team are trying to raise £2,000 to buy food vouchers and presents for families at Christmas.

Some of the money generated will also be donated to Stepping Stones, a baby bank in Ossett, and Megan's Kindness Mission.

Gav said: “We started the football team in February just to get our fitness up.

Gave has been awarded a number of awards for his community work.

“We’ve played two matches so far, one to raise money for a young man who took his own life in Wetherby.

“We recently played a team to raise money for Gav’s Bikes for Christmas and we have another game soon.

“For the remainder of the year, my friend Alex, is organising more games so that we can raise £2000 for Christmas, which I expect we will surpass.”

Gav is also asking people who pick a bike off him to make a donation towards the online fund, if they can afford it.

The Go Fund Me Page has £140 so far but Gav has around £560 in cash that needs to be applied into the digital fund.

They also plan on playing a friendly against a team based in a rural team in Italy next year and raise funds for local villagers.

He added: “We are meant to be playing in Italy next year in a small village to help raise funds as it is a bit underprivileged.

“One of the guys we play football with used to live over there and so he wants to go and do his bit.

“Basically, it is just a group of lads from 16 onwards who are playing football and raising money for charity.”