Community Interviewers sought to shape research project across Wakefield district

Community interviewers are being sought to shape research project across Wakefield District

Wakefield and District Health and Community Support (WDHCS) along with national research agency Rocket Science, is recruiting people to talk to others in their local community about health and wellbeing issues and challenges that matter to them, and how charities and community groups can help meet these needs in future.

To take part applicants need to be aged over 16 and living within the Wakefield district, be active in the local community (through leadership, volunteering etc) and be able to commit to around four hours per week until the end of February.

Training and support is provided and the successful applicants will be paid the living wage plus expenses, or the equivalent in vouchers.

This new research has already identified that Wakefield district has about half the number of charities per person than the national average and that it also has some of the lowest grant funding per person in the country. The research will be used to inform how WDHCS use grant funding in the future.

Kath Lindley, chief executive of WDHCS said: “WDHCS is proud to be local and we are passionate about providing the right support to local communities that need it most.

"We can only do this though through carefully listening to the needs of the people in those communities and, as we come out of the COVID pandemic, this is more important than ever before.

“If you have something to say about the health and wellbeing needs of you or your community, we would love to hear from you, so please get involved.”

Anna Hartley, director of public health at Wakefield Council, said: “This feels like Wakefield district’s time both to highlight the challenges we face and to celebrate the strength of local communities who have done so much during COVID.

“This research will provide a great opportunity to work together and bring in more funding to support people who experience the biggest barriers to good health.”