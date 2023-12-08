Community Shop network marks 10 years of helping families in food poverty in the Wakefield district

The UK’s first social supermarket network is celebrating 10 years of transforming lives through surplus food.

Community Shop Goldthorpe on Barnsley Road, Community Shop Athersley on Lindhurst Road and Community Shop Knottingley are three of 12 Community Shop stores across the UK, delivering affordable, dignified and sustainable food aid for local individuals and families living on the cusp of food poverty, helping to build stronger individuals and more confident communities.

As the first ever social supermarket to open in the UK in 2013, Community Shop Goldthorpe alone has supported 4,643 local families, with members having saved £9,011,269 on their shopping baskets and shared 5,307,239 meals in the community hubs and kitchens.

Across the decade, the growing social supermarket network has supported 61,498 families, created the equivalent of more than 30.4million meals and collectively saved its members an incredible £51.7m on their shopping thanks to surplus stock donations from more than 200 industry partners and 800 local partners.

Inside the Commuity Shop Knottingley, which is part of the Community Shop organisation celebrating 10 years of operation

The community hubs and kitchens have also delivered 174,548 personal development programmes, helped 2,510 members to return to work, and ensured 809,157 children have eaten for free.

In celebration, Community Shop and Company Shop Group hosted a reception event welcoming long-time supporters and included speeches from Yorkshire founder John Marren MBE DL and Ainsley Harriott.

Local community chefs also designed their own canape inspired by regional favourites, including a mini version of the classic roast beef and Yorkshire pudding inspired by Athersley, a mini ham hock and minted peas as a thank you to Yorkshire and the group’s founder, and a rhubarb and custard mille feuille in celebration of Knottingley’s “Rhubarb Triangle” – all created entirely from surplus food.

The Knottingley Community Shop is one of multiple Community Shop branches that have been opened as part of the companies 10 years in operation

Gary Stott, executive chairman at Community Shop, said: “I am incredibly proud of Community Shop’s journey and all that we have accomplished over the past decade, including at Community Shop Goldthorpe since 2013 and in Athersley and Knottingley since 2016 and 2022.

"However, we know the need for Community Shop’s work is stronger than ever, and there is much more to do.

“We have a huge amount of thanks to give to everyone who has supported and trusted us during the last 10 years, including our supporters, partners, and communities we’re so proud to support.

"But most importantly we thank our incredible Community Shop colleagues and members who work alongside us everyday to deliver such transformative impact.”

Owen McLellan, Managing Director at Company Shop Group, said: “It is a real honour to be marking and celebrating the incredible impact that Community Shop has achieved since 2013, with 12 stores opening throughout the decade.

"It is reflective of the hard work of our colleagues and communities in combatting food waste and food poverty.