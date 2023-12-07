'Rock On Tommy' returns: Normanton boy continues his fundraising journey in aid of youngsters in need

A young boy from Normanton has continued his fundraising journey, following his success last year at raising funds to buy clothes for charities in need.

Tommy Hill, of Normanton, started his fundraising journey last year while overcoming some mobility issues of his own. While the youngster has no official diagnosis, he suffers from issues relating to his motor functions.

This year, having completed 10 steps a day last year, he has taken up the challenge of swimming to raise much-needed funds to buy clothes for local charities

Speaking about the fundraising, his mother Rachel said: “I feel it's so important to help and support people who need it where we can.

"Tommy fundraises despite his disability, and shows such strength and determination.

"Tommy could so easily give in to his difficulties but he uses them to keep striving and to show others that anything is possible.

"He could have have said 'I can't do one this year because my walking isn't as good' but instead he chose to do something else and we are immensely proud of him because of his positive attitude.

"The kind words, sponsorship and support are everything and we as a family appreciate that so much.

"I know he will go again next year, and I can't wait to to see what he comes up with for his 2024 challenge.”