Complete Care West Yorkshire celebrates success as finalists in the Great British Care Awards

Complete Care West Yorkshire is thrilled to announce that the company and its dedicated team are Regional Finalists of the prestigious Great British Care Awards.

The family-run care provider has been recognised in an impressive six categories! highlighting its commitment to excellence in social care.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 8, 2024, at the illustrious Royal Armouries, where the best in the industry will gather to celebrate outstanding achievements in social care.

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd is proud to be finalists in the Great British Care Awards this year for the following categories:

THE HOME CARE TEAM AWARD (All team)

THE 3 R's AWARD (Sara, Paige and Hannah)

THE HOME CARE EMPLOYER AWARD (nominated: Sara Booth)

THE ANCILLARY WORKER AWARD (Nominated: Sam Jagger, Adele Wild)

THE HOME CARE WORKER AWARD (Nominated: Diane Benham)

THE HOME CARE WORKER AWARD (Nominated: Emily Sykes)

THE HOME CARE NEWCOMER AWARD (Nominated: Pippa Rooks, Joanne Bould)

Sara Booth, Managing Director of Complete Care West Yorkshire, expressed her elation at the news: "I am immensely proud of my team, who are a credit not only to Complete Care West Yorkshire but also to the wider community and social care sector. This event provides a fantastic opportunity to recognise and reward such dedicated individuals. I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside such a talented group of professionals."

This recognition underscores the hard work and compassion that the team at Complete Care West Yorkshire brings to their clients every day. As they prepare for the awards night, the team looks forward to celebrating their achievements and those of their peers in the social care industry.

For more information about Complete Care West Yorkshire and their commitment to high-quality care, visit their website www.completecarewestyorkshire.co.uk or follow them on social media https://www.facebook.com/completecarewy