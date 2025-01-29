Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calls have been made for Wakefield Council to consider placing a compulsory purchase order on land earmarked for a supermarket and facilities to serve a new city suburb.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been urged to take action to speed up the delivery of the long-awaited £10m development at City Fields.

Planning permission was granted more than five years ago for the project, which includes building retail units, health facilities, a nursery, pub and restaurant off Neil Fox Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2022, De Veer Estates announced that work had begun to transform the site.

The City Fields District Centre is planned for a 110,000 sq ft site on Neil Fox Way, in Wakefield. Image: DeVeer Estates.

When completed, the 110,000sq ft site would serve a new community of more than 2,500 homes being created to the east of the city centre.

Almost three years later, councillors for the area said little progress had been made on the scheme.

In a statement, De Veers said it was aiming to resume work at the site in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Hemingway, Matthew Morley and Lynn Masterman, who represent Stanley and Outwood East ward, said they received regular complaints from new residents who are desperate for amenities.

Residents at City Fields are still waiting for a new district centre to be completed almost five years after the scheme was given the go-ahead.

The councillors said they had met with the developer before Christmas to raise the concerns.

Coun Hemingway said: “We have been told there is some movement behind the scenes.

“But, from our point of view, we have to see some decisive action on that site this year.

“We have had countless contact with residents on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City Fields District Centre is planned for a 110,000 sq ft site on Neil Fox Way, in Wakefield. Image: DeVeer Estates.

“We are constantly told that it is about to happen but it just never progresses.

“If we don’t see some decisive action this year then we will be calling upon the council to step in and take a much more active approach, whether that means looking at a CPO or something like that.”

Coun Hemingway added: “We have to reaffirm that we need these facilities for our residents. They are absolutely justified in their complaints.

“We have tried over a number of years now to get this moving and it just needs to happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £10m development include building a new supermarket, retail units, healthcare facilities, a nursery,

Coun Morley said: “We are not getting any cast iron guarantees.

“The people who have moved into those houses are now part of the community and they want facilities. This district centre is a massive part of it.

“The comments we are constantly getting is ‘when are we going to the centre you promised us’.

“We are constantly e-mailing and having conversations in the background. The public obviously don’t see that but we are on their side. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Lynam, the council’s corporate director for regeneration, environment and economic growth, said: “We share everyone’s frustration with the lack of progress on the district centre.

“There’s been a lot of complexities around the ownership and contractual arrangements of this site, which has always been in private ownership and not in the council’s control.

“However, we’re going to do everything we can to see that the district centre is delivered.

“This includes maintaining pressure on the current owners to get things moving and exploring every possible intervention open to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A De Veer Estates spokesperson said: “Following a detailed tender process, we are now in discussions with our preferred construction contractor regarding the delivery of the district centre.

“These are progressing well, and we are targeting work starting on site during April.”

The slow pace of the development was also raised at a council cabinet meeting in November last year.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said at the time: “City Fields has been a tremendous success for this council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s brought masses of funding in. It’s brought all the houses that we need.

“We have been punching above our weight because of it and I know other councils in West Yorkshire were envious of the fact that we had this scheme ready.

“But we must get what we need for the community. We must pursue that at all costs.”