Concern for Castleford woman missing from home

Helen Mills, 39, was reported missing on Friday, March 4. She left her home at 4.30pm on the Wednesday (March 2) and there have not been any confirmed sightings of her since.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium to large build, with shoulder-length brown hair which she usually wears down.

She has a scar on her cheek and a number of tattoos, including a scroll on her wrist. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black leggings.

Helen Mills hasn't been seen for almost a week.

Detective Inspector Kristy Wright said: “The police and Helen’s family are concerned for her welfare and we would urge anyone who has any information about where she is or her movements since last week, then we are keen to hear from them.

“Similarly, we would ask Helen herself if she becomes aware of this appeal to please make contact with us so we can ensure you are safe and well.”