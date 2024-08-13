Concern for welfare of 76-year-old Wakefield man missing from home
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued an appeal to help find a man missing from his home in Wakefield.
Police are concerned for the welfare of 76-year-old Eric Biglan and are appealing for people to report any sightings.
Mr Biglan left his home at 9.45am yesterday (Monday) and failed to return.
He is described as white, of slim build, with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black jeans and black boots and had a black over the shoulder bag.