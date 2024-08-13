Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal to help find a man missing from his home in Wakefield.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 76-year-old Eric Biglan and are appealing for people to report any sightings.

Mr Biglan left his home at 9.45am yesterday (Monday) and failed to return.

He is described as white, of slim build, with grey hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Biglan left his home at 9:45am yesterday and has failed to return.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black jeans and black boots and had a black over the shoulder bag.

If anyone believes they have seen Eric or has any information about his movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 2195 of 12 August.