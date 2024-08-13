Concern for welfare of 76-year-old Wakefield man missing from home

By Leanne Clarke
Published 13th Aug 2024, 11:54 BST
Police have issued an appeal to help find a man missing from his home in Wakefield.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 76-year-old Eric Biglan and are appealing for people to report any sightings.

Mr Biglan left his home at 9.45am yesterday (Monday) and failed to return.

He is described as white, of slim build, with grey hair.

Eric Biglan left his home at 9:45am yesterday and has failed to return.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black jeans and black boots and had a black over the shoulder bag.

If anyone believes they have seen Eric or has any information about his movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 2195 of 12 August.

