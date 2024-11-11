'Concern for welfare' of Castleford man Martin Ellerker who has been missing for four days

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for information to find missing Martin Ellerker from Castleford.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Martin who was reported missing during the early evening of Thursday, November 7.

The 48-year-old was last seen at his home in Castleford.

He is described as slim, 5ft 7in tall with grey / ginger hair which is thin and shaved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The 48-year-old was last seen at his home address in Castleford.The 48-year-old was last seen at his home address in Castleford.
The 48-year-old was last seen at his home address in Castleford.

Martin is believed to be wearing green tracksuit bottoms, a blue zipped hoody and possibly in possession of a pink dressing gown.

Police are concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who can assist enquiries to please call 101 referencing log number 1580 of 7/11/2024.

Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Related topics:PoliceCastleford
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice