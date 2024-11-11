'Concern for welfare' of Castleford man Martin Ellerker who has been missing for four days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information to find missing Martin Ellerker from Castleford.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Martin who was reported missing during the early evening of Thursday, November 7.

The 48-year-old was last seen at his home in Castleford.

He is described as slim, 5ft 7in tall with grey / ginger hair which is thin and shaved.

Martin is believed to be wearing green tracksuit bottoms, a blue zipped hoody and possibly in possession of a pink dressing gown.

Police are concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who can assist enquiries to please call 101 referencing log number 1580 of 7/11/2024.

Information can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat