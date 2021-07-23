Concern grows for missing Castleford man, Ryan Conley

He was last seen on April 9 2021, where he used his bank card at the Esso garage on Willowbridge Way. Castleford at around 7.25am.

Ryan Conley, 38, was last seen in the Castleford area wearing a black jumper with a white writing on the centre saying Jack & Jones, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white lines down leg and a black coat with the hood up.

He was last seen on April 9 2021, where he used his bank card at the Esso garage on Willowbridge Way. Castleford at around 7.25am.

Following this transaction, it has not been used since, and it is not known where he went following this purchase.

He has not been in touch with any family members and officers are growing increasingly concerned for Ryan’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.

He is known to frequent the Leeds area and has links to South Yorkshire.