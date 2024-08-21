Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about Peter Woolner, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

Peter, 73, was last seen at his home address in Normanton yesterday (Tuesday).

Enquiries suggest he may have travelled to the York area.

There are concerns for the welfare of Peter, who is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing brown leather shoes, black jeans and a black coat.

If you can assist our officers in locating Peter then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 760 of 20 August.