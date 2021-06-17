Concerns grow for the well-being of missing Wakefield teenager, Lewis Duncan

Detectives have renewed an appeal to locate a missing Wakefield teenager as concerns grow for his welfare.

Wakefield District CID is again appealing for information to locate missing Lewis Duncan from Lupset who was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 16).

The 16-year-old was last seen leaving his home address and a number of enquiries have been ongoing across Wakefield since to locate him.

Lewis is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins, slim build with dark hair.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, black trainers and a blue T shirt and also wears glasses.

Detective Inspector Tom Hilyer of Wakefield CID, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of searches for Lewis and, as time goes by, we are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being.

“We have had sightings of him in the Wakefield area and I would ask anyone who can help us locate him to contact 101 quoting log 241 of 16/06.