Construction work begins on new West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service headquarters in Birkenshaw
Construction work has started on buildings at the new West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) headquarters in Birkenshaw, following the completion of all groundworks.
The modernisation plans will create buildings that generate 50,000kWh of sustainable energy every year through solar panels and will reduce carbon by 20 per cent.
Chief Fire Officer John Roberts said: “This is an exciting time for the fire service as we take a huge step forward in our modernisation plans.
"The building work is already creating local jobs and training opportunities, and once work is complete we will have incredible facilities that will benefit our firefighters and support staff."
Developers Willmott Dixon are aiming for the building work to be finished in early 2024, with employees moving into the office in the summer of that year.
Staff currently operate out of Grade II listed Oakroyd Hall, which will be sold once the new building is ready.
Among those who are seeing the work progress first-hand are the WYFRS team of apprentices, including 19-year-olds Emily Chapman and Spencer Peck.
Spencer, of Wakefield, said: “Working for the fire service isn’t like your usual desk job – you are out and about meeting people, learning about the organisation and doing work that will help make West Yorkshire a safer place to live.”
Emily added: “I went to Dewsbury Station and did some of the drills, used a hose and went out to a fire to see what the teams did. You hear about what the crews do, but this was a chance to experience it.
"I really feel by working for WYFRS that I’m giving something back and making a difference.”