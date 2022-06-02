Contributions welcome for the Wakefield time capsule

Dr Keith Souter writes: Queen Elizabeth is the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Over the next four days, people all over the country, will be celebrating this historic event in different ways.

I remember the Silver Jubilee very well, I was working as a house physician in cardiology in Hull.

Your contribution will go in the Wakefield time capsule for posterity. Photo: AdobeStock

Much has changed in the practice of medicine since then, and for almost four decades, ever since I joined a medical practice in Wakefield, I have reported on new developments in this column, as well as health advice and pieces about medical history.

In the early weeks of the pandemic I wrote about Dr William Pickles of Aysgarth in Wensleydale.

He became the first president of the Royal College of General Practitioners and carried out some of the most important epidemiological research into infectious diseases within his practice around Wensleydale.

Last weekend, we again went walking in the hills around Aysgarth, where Dr Pickles practiced for over 50 years from 1913.

Inevitably, I reflected on Dr Pickles and the work he did, studying various epidemics that affected his practice population.

The Covid pandemic has had a devastating effect around the world.

It has caused great stress, pain and sorrow to so many people.

Indeed, in many ways it has been like the current generations’ plague years.

It has been an epoch that will go down in history.

For this reason, and to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee the Friends of Sandal Castle are going to lower a time capsule into the well at Sandal Castle on June 18, where it will remain for the next 50 years.

We want to give people in Wakefield in the future, a snapshot of what life has been like in these years.

We therefore invite everyone in the Wakefield area to send by email an attachment, message or short description of their experiences over this time.

Or send a letter, drawing, or poem with your experience or thoughts for the people of the future.