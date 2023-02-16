News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Controlled explosion at HMP Wakefield as enquiries continue

Enquiries remain ongoing this evening following the discovery of a suspicious package at HMP Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said that in a swift multi-agency response, all emergency services attended the incident at around 11.30am and as a precautionary measure the EOD were called to assess the package.

“It was assessed as not containing harmful materials and a controlled explosion was undertaken by the EOD team,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is an ongoing investigation with Wakefield CID and prison authorities.

Enquiries remain ongoing this evening following the discovery of a suspicious package at HMP Wakefield.
West Yorkshire Police