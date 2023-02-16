Controlled explosion at HMP Wakefield as enquiries continue
Enquiries remain ongoing this evening following the discovery of a suspicious package at HMP Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said that in a swift multi-agency response, all emergency services attended the incident at around 11.30am and as a precautionary measure the EOD were called to assess the package.
“It was assessed as not containing harmful materials and a controlled explosion was undertaken by the EOD team,” she said.
There is an ongoing investigation with Wakefield CID and prison authorities.