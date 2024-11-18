Controversial plans submitted for 100 homes and business park at Broad Cut Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build up to 100 homes and a business park on farmland have been formally submitted to Wakefield Council.

Around 2,500 people have already signed an online petition in opposition to the proposed development at Broad Cut Farm.

AAA Property Group has applied for outline planning permission for the scheme near to the river Calder and junction 39 of the M1 at Calder Grove.

The company says the development would help the local authority achieve its housing targets, create up to 724 full-time jobs and be worth around £40m a year to the local economy.

Proposed access to new public green space at Broad Cut Farm, Wakefield. Image: AAA Property Group

The Broad Cut Against Development (BAD) action group was formed by local residents after details of the scheme were revealed in July.

Opponents told a public meeting in September that the scheme would lead to the loss of the city’s ‘green lungs’ and endanger the habitats of protected species including kingfishers and otters.

Other residents raised concerns over pollution, flooding and an increase in traffic.

The developer launched a public consultation over its intention to build “high-quality residential development” on 2.6 hectares of land.

CGI of proposed mixed housing and employment development at Broad Cut Farm, Wakefield.

The company also wants to build a “campus style manufacturing and employment hub” across 11 hectares.

A range of units are proposed to support the manufacturing, logistics, research and development sectors.

If approved, existing farm buildings would be demolished to make way for development.

A planning statement submitted by the developer said feedback from the consultation showed that a total of 71.1% of people had a “negative view” of the proposal, with 63.4% opposed to the principle of development.

The Broad Cut Against Development action group its first public meeting over plans to build 100 homes and a business park at Calder Grove.

Only 9.6% provided positive feedback.

The document addresses a range of concerns raised by objectors.

It says: “The proposed residential development on the site will make an important contribution to the overall housing delivery targets of the district.

“The site is considered to be within the most sustainable urban area within the district, which would be appropriate for residential development.

Plans have been submitted to build 100 homes and major business park at Broad Cut Farm, next to junction 39 of the M1, in Wakefield. Google image.

“As such, the proposed development is considered to be directly aligned with local policy on housing need.”

Referring to the potential economic benefits, the document says: “There are currently few development opportunities offering small to medium sized employment units within the district, meaning that there is limited choice for occupiers looking to secure a new facility which can be delivered immediately.

“The scheme will bring economic benefits relating to construction value, employment and training skills initiatives, new homes bonus and council tax income.”

The land was taken out of the green belt and allocated for housing and employment in the council’s Local Plan, which was adopted earlier this year.

At the meeting in September, BAD chair Jonathan Power said more than 1,000 people signed the petition in just four days of the launch of the campaign.

Samantha Harvey, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural ward, said: “This is not the right development. I vehemently opposed it in the council chamber in January.

“I do not want it built. I am a businesswoman and I know what development means. It’s investment, its employment and jobs.

“But this is in the wrong place all together. Full stop.”

Another resident told the meeting: “It’s not a case of not in our back yard.

“We have already got Calder Park, we have already got an industrial estate, we have already had massive housing development in this area.

“That’s enough. We don’t need any more of it.”