Fancy a pint with your pet? These are some of the top dog-friendly pubs in Wakefield for the summer months.

Beer garden season is upon us, and the chances to take your pooch out as part of a family afternoon out to the local.

While we enjoy a decent warm spell at last and still have the summer to look forward to, there are plenty of opportunities to plan trips out with your four-legged friends.

Here are 16 dog-friendly pubs to visit in Wakefield, according to www.Doggiepubs.org.uk.

Cheers to our dog friendly pubs Lapping up the great outdoors. Beer gardens at dog friendly bars are a big draw for pet owners this summer.

The Waterloo The Waterloo is found on Westgate End in Sandal.

The Black Swan The Black Swan is found on Castleford Road in Normanton.

The Stanley Ferry The Stanley Ferry is found in Stanley Ferry.

