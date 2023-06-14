News you can trust since 1852
Cool down with your pooch at the pub at these 16 dog-friendly establishments in Wakefield

Fancy a pint with your pet? These are some of the top dog-friendly pubs in Wakefield for the summer months.
By Shawna Healey
Published 14th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST

Beer garden season is upon us, and the chances to take your pooch out as part of a family afternoon out to the local.

While we enjoy a decent warm spell at last and still have the summer to look forward to, there are plenty of opportunities to plan trips out with your four-legged friends.

Here are 16 dog-friendly pubs to visit in Wakefield, according to www.Doggiepubs.org.uk.

Lapping up the great outdoors. Beer gardens at dog friendly bars are a big draw for pet owners this summer. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

1. Cheers to our dog friendly pubs

Lapping up the great outdoors. Beer gardens at dog friendly bars are a big draw for pet owners this summer. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images Photo: Kate Green

The Waterloo is found on Westgate End in Sandal.

2. The Waterloo

The Waterloo is found on Westgate End in Sandal. Photo: Google Maps

The Black Swan is found on Castleford Road in Normanton.

3. The Black Swan

The Black Swan is found on Castleford Road in Normanton. Photo: Google Maps

The Stanley Ferry is found in Stanley Ferry.

4. The Stanley Ferry

The Stanley Ferry is found in Stanley Ferry. Photo: Google Maps

