Singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae will headline the first of a programme of events in Wakefield city centre.

Bailey Rae has been announced as the headliner for the pilot of WX Live, a series of concerts taking place at Wakefield Exchange (WX), the city’s former market hall.

Presented by Wakefield Council, the new programme of live music in the multi-use space endeavours to bring world-class live music experiences to the city.

Leeds-born Bailey Rae shot to stardom with her self-titled no. 1 UK debut album in 2006, featuring the global hits Put Your Records On and Like A Star.

Corinne Bailey Rae

Over the course of her career, Bailey Rae has released four critically acclaimed studio records, sold over 10 million albums worldwide, worked with a wide range of music legends such as Paul McCartney, Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder among others.

She has also earned an array of awards including two Grammys, alongside six nominations,, two MOBOS, two Mercury Music Prizes, and a BET Award for Best International Act.

She said: “I'm so excited to be the first artist to headline Wakefield Exchange, and to be a part of launching this new space for people in Wakefield to come and enjoy live music and the arts.

"It's always special for us to be able to play at home in West Yorkshire and I can't wait to perform a very special show."

Outside WX

In 2023 Bailey Rae released her fourth full-length album, Black Rainbows, inspired by her time at the Stony Islands Arts Bank, the Chicago-based archive of black arts and culture.

WX Live said it was thrilled to have Bailey Rae onboard as the headliner of the programme’s pilot concert.

Opened in February 2025, Wakefield Exchange has been hosting events, exhibitions and performances for local people of all ages, seven days a week.

As well as its event space, WX houses a community of independent businesses, studio space for digital and creative enterprises, co-working space and a canteen featuring five rotating street food vendors.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Wakefield Exchange is fast becoming a vibrant hub where local communities and visitors come together to enjoy unforgettable events.

"Its transformation into a venue capable of hosting large-scale music gigs marks a significant milestone in enhancing our district’s cultural landscape.

“This exciting development opens the door to nationally recognised artists performing in Wakefield, while also welcoming new audiences and creating fresh opportunities for local artists.”

The lineup of WX events in autumn include Oktoberfest on the third and fourth of the month, which will bring world-class beer, street food, live entertainment and a party atmosphere, followed by Northern Soul: Keeping the Faith on October 11.

Halloween will take over WX with adults invited to get into the spooky spirit at their Day of the Dead Party on October 31, and music lovers can join in a lively singalong at the Sea Shanty event on the November 7.

Exclusive venue presale begins at 10am on Wednesday, September 3. People can sign up here.

General on-sale will launch at 10am on 4th September here https://www.wxwakefield.co.uk.