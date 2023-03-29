Pam, 58, has been invited to the ceremony in London for her work at the supermarket chain’s distribution site near Outwood.

She has worked at Morrisons for over 17 years and has been in her current role for almost six.

She works full-time working with communities across in Wakefield and provides funds and donations to different causes across the district.

Pam, from Rothwell, said: “I feel overwhelmed by the invitation. I thought I reached my pinnacle when I received my British Empire Medal. Then it was overtaken when I met the King. To be actually invited to His Majesty’s coronation, I am so proud and happy.

“I won’t be sat next to The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, but being in Westminster Abbey on such a historic occasion, is absolutely fantastic. I’m sure on the morning, I will feel a bit nervous, but I think that will disappear as the proceedings on the day get started.”

Pam was awarded a BEM in the 2020 New Year’s Honours for her work during the Covid-19 pandemic, where she was known as ‘Pam in the Van’ as she delivered food parcels and essentials.

During lockdown, Pam made sure that fresh food and essentials continued to make their way to local food banks, youth groups and animal shelters when donations from their regular sources were running low.

This will not be her first time in the company of King Charles. Last year, the King visited the Morrisons HQ in Bradford, where she and other esteemed guests and colleagues, had the chance to meet him as he toured the office.

Pam added: “I met the King, along with five other community champions, when he came to the Morrisons HQ last year.

" We got to shake his hand and he talked to us about the work that we are doing. At the end of the visit, he mentioned us community champions.

"I think it resonated with him, which is why I think three of us had an invitation to the coronation.”

The King’s Coronation is expected to be watched by millions across the world on Saturday, May 6.

