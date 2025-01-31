Coroners' appeal: Search launched for loved ones of 42-year-old and 48-year-old who have sadly died
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives two men who have passed away.
Geoffrey Anderson, aged 48, of Roundwood Crest, Wakefield, died on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
Lee Parsons, aged 42, of Harropwell Lane, Pontefract, died on Friday, January 24, 2025.
Coroners’ are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr Anderson’s or Mr Parson’s relatives and how they might be reached.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.