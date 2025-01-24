Coroner's appeal: Search launched for loved ones of 44-year-old and 77-year-old who have sadly died

Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives two men who have passed away.

Simon Fagge, aged 45, from Leeds Road, Castleford, died on Monday, January 20..

Paul Tarrant, aged 77, of Eskdale Road, Wakefield, died on Tuesday, January 21.

Coroners’ are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr Fagge or Mr Tarrant’s relatives and how they might be reached.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

