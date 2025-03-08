Coroner's appeal: Search launched for loved ones of 53-year-old and 69-year-old who have sadly died
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives two men who have passed away.
Christopher Brassington, aged 69, from Valley Crescent, Wakefield, who sadly passed away on Thursday, February 27.
Remigijus Rastikas, aged 53, from Blakeley Grove, Wakefield, who sadly passed away on March 5.
Coroners’ are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr Brassington or Mr Rastikas’ relatives and how they might be reached.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
