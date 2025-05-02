Coroner's appeal: Search launched for loved ones of Castleford man who has sadly died
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of a Castleford man who has sadly passed away.
Paul Broadbent, aged 63, from Fallbrook Road, died on Sunday, April 20.
Coroners’ are keen to hear from anyone who knows Broadbent’s relatives and how they might be reached.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.