Coroner's appeal: Search launched for loved ones of two Wakefield men who have sadly died

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:02 BST
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of two men who have passed away.

Gareth Cuckow, aged 46, from Linton Road, Wakefield, WF1 4HH sadly passed away on Saturday, August 9.

Robert Wilson, aged 68, of Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, LS12 2SU sadly died on Monday, August 18.

Coroners’ are keen to hear from anyone who knows Mr Cuckow’s or Mr Wilson’s relatives and how they might be reached.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

