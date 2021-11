Wanted: 14 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

Have your say on new designs for M1/M62 Lofthouse junction

News you can trust since 1852

Hundreds of new homes for Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, Fitzwilliam and South Kirkby

Firework display will go ahead at Thornes Park

Coroner's appeal to trace relatives of Ossett man

"It's our Black Hole of Calcutta": Whining Wakefield prisoners blast soaring cell temperatures

VIDEO: Blaze breaks out at Wakefield school

Drunken man jailed for sex attack in Wakefield nightclub toilet

Wanted: 14 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coroner's officer John Bracewell on 01924 292301.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.