Coroner's planning move to new offices near Westgate

Burgage Square in Wakefield could be the new site for the coroner's court.

A report released in the summer said the current Northgate building was “no longer fit for purpose”, and so steps have been taken to find a new home.

A planning application has now been submitted to Wakefield Council by the English Cities Fund to move the whole operation to a new-build office at Mulberry House on Burgage Square, opposite the railway station. It requires a change-of-use to a law court, and so needs the planning department’s approval.

If approved, the coroner’s court would occupy units three and four of the building.

It is estimated that it would cost £1 million to fix the Northgate building.

Up to 32 staff would occupy the building, including three coroners.