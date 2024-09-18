Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior councillors have approved a scheme aimed at clamping down on ‘rogue landlords’ in Wakefield and Castleford.

Wakefield Council looks set to introduce tougher regulations on converting properties into houses of multiple occupancies (HMOs).

The measures are designed to curb the loss of family homes across the district.

The council’s cabinet members agreed to start the process of introducing what is known as an Article 4 direction.

College Grove, Wakefield.

The order, which could come into force in six areas by next year, would mean property owners would require planning permission to change the use of a dwelling to accommodate between three and six people.

Larger HMO schemes already require local authority planning permission.

Matthew Morley, portfolio holder for planning and highways, told a meeting on Tuesday: “We are not saying we are stopping HMOs but there will be greater scrutiny.

“This is looking at preserving affordable family homes across the district.

Peterson Road, Wakefield

“I think we all know the government needs to get a grip with this.

“They need to legislate and give local authorities the power to deal with this.

“(HMOs) are needed. They are part of the housing solution and plan but they need to be regulated a lot better than what they are.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I’m very pleased to see this report. HMOs are a necessity for people who haven’t got anywhere else to live.

Smawthorne Lane, Castleford

“But it’s the landlords, I feel, that are causing all the problems and we do need to get some legislation in to sort this out once and for all.

“The ward that I represent in Castleford has a real problem with this – anti-social behavior, no controls.

“This will actually bring control in and I think it’s much needed.”

The Labour-run council has identified six areas in the district which could benefit from regulation.

Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for planning and highways.

They include the Agbrigg, College Grove, Peterson Road and Lincoln Street areas of Wakefield and Smawthorne in Castleford.

The areas contain a total of just under 7,000 homes, 314 of which are registered as HMOs.

The meeting heard the regulations could be introduced in other parts of the district if the scheme is successful.

Cabinet member Michelle Collins, who represents South Elmsall and South Kirkby, said “Within my area there are family homes that are no longer family homes.

“We have families unable to stay there any more because landlords are buying them up and splitting them up into HMOs.

“I think we have had an influx in some areas of rogue-type landlords that are just cramming as many people into properties as they can to yield maximum profit, rather than having them looking at the health and wellbeing of the people that live in them.”

Deputy leader Jack Hemingway added: “It’s about time we cracked down on the proliferation of HMOs.

“We have seen the way they can erode the provision of family homes in local communities.

“They can affect local amenities, parking, and cause all sorts of issues within residential areas.

“I think it’s right we introduce these regulations.

“We are not prohibiting them. We are just making sure they are coherent with planning policy and strategies for local areas.

“Hopefully that message will go out to landlords. This is very much a step in the right direction.”