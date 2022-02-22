Council backtrack on woodland clearance, but leading campaigner claims election motive

Around half of the 400 trees on the old Parkhill Colliery site at Eastmoor will now be saved after more than 1,200 signed an online petition to stop the them being felled.

The land off Park Lodge Lane has been set aside for housing by Bridge Homes, who will now look at their plans again.

Deputy leader of Wakefield Council, Coun Jack Hemingway, said: “We are listening to the voices of the local community and environmental groups, who have expressed concern about the loss of this much-loved area of woodland.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against the plans....L-R) Matt Wilson, Coun Akef Akbar and Kiran Arya.

"The council is committing to protect that area of the Parkhill woodland.

“The plans will change in order to protect this green space that means so much to the community.

“We are also pleased that Bridge Homes are working with the council’s planning team to further consider the impact on the adjoining site’s bio-diversity and natural environment.

“It is an incredibly difficult balance to strike between meeting the targets and planning requirements dictated by central government, the housing and welfare needs of our communities, alongside our local aspiration to protect the environment. Please be assured that we will do all we can to achieve this.”

The trees off Park Lodge Lane.

However, a leading campaigner is cynical about the U-turn, claiming councillors have one eye on the upcoming local elections in May.

Matt Wilson, who launched the successful petition, said: "They have not been specific about how many trees they are saving.

"Jack Hemingway confirms they are still planning on removing half of the trees which is still unacceptable and pausing sounds like stalling to get past the May election.

"They will deny it, but once the May election is over they will be back doing what they want. The vote is the only weapon we have."

The Bridge Homes development, which will provide 116 homes for sale, rent and shared ownership was considered acceptable in planning terms and was recommended for approval to committee in December 2021.

The Bridge Homes proposal includes in excess of 145 new trees to be planted.

There were four letters of objection to the application in December, including Councillor Olivia Rowley.

Ward councillor Akef Akbar, who sits on the planning committee, voted against the plans but was in the minority.

He said: “Eastmoor already bears the brunt of existing new developments at City Fields.