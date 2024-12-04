Council job losses could be “catastrophic” for staff and residents, union warns

A council’s plan to axe more than 200 jobs to balance its budget could have a “catastrophic” impact on staff and residents, a union has warned.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unison said key Wakefield Council services were “bound to suffer” if proposals to cut its workforce due to financial pressures go ahead.

The local authority announced on Monday (December 2) that up to 236 full-time roles could be lost in a bid to save £29m during the next financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Denise Jeffery said “difficult but responsible decisions” were required to provide a balanced budget after the council forecast a £35.8m shortfall for 2025/26.

Wakefield Town HallUnison said key Wakefield Council services were “bound to suffer” if proposals to cut its workforce due to financial pressures go ahead.

The deficit for the next five years is expected to be £88m.

The public services union said it had been informed by councillors that job losses are likely to affect the council’s property services, IT department, administration and business support.

A Unison statement in response to the announcement said: “Such substantial cuts will not only have a huge impact on those who will lose their jobs, but also on other council employees who will inevitably have to take on their work.

“It will also mean less money circulating in the local economy, which will in turn hit local businesses, adds the union.

“Residents across the city will also feel the impact,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With fewer workers across the authority and those who remain in post stretched ever more thinly, key services are bound to suffer.”

The council said it would look to make the reductions through voluntary redundancies and axing vacant posts “as far as possible.”

But it has warned it expects to issue a Section 188 notice to unions and workers’ representatives “in the coming days.”

Employers are obliged to issue a notice if they are considering large-scale job losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unison Wakefield branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “It’s clear Wakefield Council is in a very difficult financial situation and will need to make tough decisions.

“But councillors must do everything possible to avoid compulsory job cuts.

“The impact of these proposals cannot be overstated. It’s essential that every possible way of saving money is explored to avoid jobs being axed.”

Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “Like many councils, Wakefield has already experienced significant cuts to staffing levels over the past 14 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Back in 2011, more than half of council funding came from national government, compared to just 6% now.

“This shows how the previous Conservative governments gradually reduced the funding for the city’s vital services. Now there’s little left to cut.

“Unision is working closely with senior council figures to try to find a solution that avoids the need for compulsory redundancies.”

On Monday, council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We’re strongly focusing on delivering a budget which protects our frontline services as much as we can. provides the best value for money for local taxpayers, and takes the difficult but responsible decisions we need for the district to have a positive future.

“We’ve got a new government, with a new approach.

“But 14 years of chronic underfunding of our local services can’t be undone overnight.

“Like most councils, our financial position remains a difficult one.”