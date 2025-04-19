Council ‘keen to support’ scheme to clamp down on rogue landlords
Denise Jeffery made the comments as the council was urged to introduce a compulsory registration scheme to help improve housing conditions for thousands of residents.
The council currently operates a voluntary registration scheme for landlords across the local authority area
The Green Party asked the council to consider making the scheme compulsory at a full council meeting.
A deputation by local party members Oliver Watkins and Ashton Howick stated: “Does this council really want rogue landlords operating in this district, especially ones that leave tenants in squalor or at risk of harm through ignoring basic health and safety in the homes they let out?
“Implementing compulsory landlord licences has transformed the housing conditions and lives of tenants in other places, particularly in London.
“It will act to help our most vulnerable residents and those at risk of bullying and exploitation.”
Latest figures estimate there are around 23,000 homes across Wakefield that are privately rented, which equates to around one in seven homes.
In response, Coun Jeffery said: “We have all heard horrendous stories about rogue landlords.
“We have tried to bring charters in so that we work with landlords over the last number of years.”
Coun Jeffery referred to Labour’s recent introduction of a law to ban so-called “no-fault” evictions.
The Renters’ Rights Bill also aims outlaw rental “bidding wars”, and to stop landlords from blocking tenants on benefits or who have children or pets.
The leader added: “But there are other things that we can do and we are very keen to support a situation about rogue landlords and dealing with people who need homes.”
Coun Jeffery said the deputation would be referred to the council’s chief executive, Tony Reeves, for consideration.
Under the scheme, landlords must apply for a licence if they want to rent out a property.
Councils can check whether they are a “fit and proper person”, as well as laying down other requirements relating to management of the property, including health and safety issues.