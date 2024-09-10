Council land set to be sold to build ‘City Fields style’ development of 800 homes in Castleford

Around 800 homes could be built on council-owned land in Castleford as part of plans to regenerate the town.

Wakefield Council looks set to begin preparations to sell off around 130 acres of land to enable developers to build the properties.

Senior councillors have been asked to invest £3.1m to get two housing projects under way at Stansfield Road and Wheldale Farm.

Both sites are within the so-called Aire river growth corridor (ARGC), an area which includes former industrial sites to the east of the town earmarked for major regeneration.

Hundreds of new homes could be built at Wheldale Farm, Castleford, as part of regeneration plans for the town.

The council adopted the ARGC masterplan in 2018, with an aim to “deliver 4,500 new homes and complimentary employment that will help change perceptions of the town.”

Both sites currently contain agricultural land and previously developed areas that have been rewilded.

A report to cabinet members says around 50 acres of land across the sites have been identified as having development potential.

The disposal of the land would be based on the model used for the City Fields housing scheme in Wakefield.

It involves the council preparing designs for parcels of land then applying for planning permission.

Parts of the site would then be sold off in controlled phases to house builders.

The report says: “These will provide sites which add significant value and which developers favour, thereby maximising the potential receipt for the council.

“In addition, it allows the council to retain control over key requirements such as public open space, educational provision where required and biodiversity net gain.

“These sites will release around 800 homes on land that is identified for residential development in the council’s Local Plan.”

The document says the developments would also complement the ongoing £23m project to regenerate Castleford town centre.

It adds: “Development of this number of new homes will create its own micro economy and jobs and will of course deliver the new homes that the Local Plan target requires, for both existing and new residents of the Wakefield district.”

Details of the schemes are contained in a report updating cabinet members on the council’s capital programme for 2024/25.

The report will be considered at a meeting on September 17.