Council leaders agree to scrap two hour parking charges across Wakefield

Wakefield Council’s cabinet has agreed to scrap two-hour car parking charges across the district.

The local authority announced earlier this month that it planned to bring back free parking at all its off-street car parks in Wakefield city centre, Castleford, Pontefract, Ossett, Normanton and South Elmsall.

The scheme could be in place in time for Christmas and is designed to boost local businesses and encourage footfall.

Previously, two hours of free parking had been put in place at off-street car parks in Wakefield at the start of the Covid pandemic in April 2020.

Borough Road car park, in Wakefield.

But charges were reintroduced in April 2023 to tackle a £24m budget shortfall because free parking was costing £1.8m a year in revenue.

Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways, told a cabinet meeting last week: “Since it was announced just over a week ago it has gone down really well in the district.

“It’s what people want. Residents want free car parking, visitors want free car parking.

“We know the state that our high streets are in at the moment.

“It went down so well last time. I’m really pleased we are introducing it. It’s massively needed.”

In July this year, the council announced it had dropped plans to introduce Sunday parking charges.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We are all very pleased that we can bring this forward to help business – anything we can do to get people into our town centres.

“Patterns are changing, people are shopping online.

“But two hours will make such a difference. People can do a good shop in two hours and businesses have responded so well to what we have done with this.”

Jack Hemingway, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for regeneration and economic growth, said: “One of the main things that businesses raise with me whenever I speak to them or their representatives is about parking.

“It’s the number one issue in many respects. We know we have out of town shopping available in lots of places and online shopping is very convenient.

“This will enable our small businesses on the high street, your local independents, to compete and for people to be able to shop local and stay in Wakefield and our towns.

“It will make a difference and help footfall.”

The authority is now required to start a legal process to make the changes, as required by the Road Traffic Regulations Act 1984 (RTRA), which could be completed within 12 weeks.

People using country parks at Newmillerdam, Anglers and Pugneys would still be expected to pay for parking under the latest proposals.