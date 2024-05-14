Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has refused permission for a swimming pool at a private home in Ossett to be hired out for public use.

Planning officers rejected the proposals over noise and traffic safety concerns raised by neighbours.

The owners of a detached bungalow on Station Road made a retrospective application for a change in use of a private pool, gym, sauna and spa at the property.

The business, operating as Ossett Leisure, lies within a conservation area and is near to two retirement homes.

The scheme has divided opinion among the town’s residents.

The application was supported by more than 170 people, including some who said they had used the premises.

Those in favour said it provides much-needed leisure facilities in Ossett, which does not have a public swimming pool.

Supporters also said the premises were ideal for mums with babies, the elderly and people with mobility issues or recovering from injury.

Sixty people opposed the plan citing concerns over noise from visitors and an increase in traffic problems in the area.

The proposal included allowing the building, which is accessed from New Street, to be used by up to 24 people at a time.

Proposed opening hours were 6am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 8pm on Sundays.

An environmental health officer raised concerns over information on the company’s website which said the facility could also be used as an “upbeat, energetic party-themed venue” with disco lights and sound system.

A report said: “The officer stated that it seems inevitable that the breakout of amplified music from this facility could cause a disturbance.

“Furthermore, concerns were also raised regarding rowdy and excited behaviour from patrons, which could have an adverse impact on neighbouring residents and that such a commercial enterprise could change the context of the area.”

The document adds: “The intensification of the site and proposed commercial use would therefore result in significant harm to the living conditions of nearby residents.”

A council conversion officer also opposed the scheme, saying it could change the character of an historic area.

Recommending refusal, the officer’s report said: “No significant public benefits have been provided to outweigh the identified harm to the heritage asset.”

Almost 230 people commented on the scheme after it was submitted to the council in January.

One resident in favour said: “This is a great facility for the local community following the closure of many council and privately run facilities over recent years.

“The pool is fully accessible and inclusive which provides a real benefit to people living in the local area.”

Another said: “My son uses these facilities and has learnt to swim confidently in four weeks. I have never witnessed any traffic or noise pollution when visiting.”

An opponent of the plan said: “This is a residential and conservation area where the majority of people are elderly.