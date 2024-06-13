Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a housing scheme in Wakefield look set to be scrapped in favour of building a new school.

Councillors are expected to agree to proposals to build the school on local-authority owned land which had been earmarked for 95 houses.

Planning permission was granted in December 2022 to build the homes on a the site of a former coal mine at City Fields.

A report says the developmnent is “no longer going to be progressed”.

The council’s cabinet members have been recommended to approve six acres

of the land being reallocated as an education site.

Options for the remaining 1.2 acres of land include building a retirement village or care home.

The document says the site is better suited for a school rather than residential use do to “poor ground conditions”.

Parkhill Colliery, in Wakefield, closed in 1983. Image courtesy of Wakefield Libraries.

Offices and pit buildings of the old Parkhill Colliery once occupied the site and some “relic” structures remain underground.

Another parcel of land previously set aside for a new school could instead be used to build 45 homes.

The council, which owns around 60 of 375 acres of land planned for development, is under pressure to provide education facilities at City Fields.

Around 2,500 homes are expected to have been built when major urban expansion to the east of the city is complete.

The report adds: “The council needs to set aside land for education use and therefore these proposals are based on providing the most suitable parcel of land for education but also ensuring that the council maximises the land receipts.”

Cabinet members will consider the report at a meeting on June 18.

The housing scheme on the former colliery site proved controversial when it was revealed in 2021.

Developer Bridge Homes, which is part-owned by the council, was initially given permission to build 116 properties.

The number of homes was then reduced after an outcry over plans to destroy a woodland to make way for the development.

More than 1000 residents signed an online petition which saw the plan amended so hundreds of trees could be preserved.

The trees were planted two decades ago by youngsters to create the Park Hill woodland.