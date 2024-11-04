Council tax support scheme under review as rise in claims add to financial pressure

Wakefield Council plans to carry out a review of its council tax support scheme for working age people.

The authority said an increase in the number of people claiming the benefit was adding to the burden on its finances.

Proposed changes include turning down claims from anyone with more than £6,000 in savings.

Claims for working age support across the district increased by 6.7% in the last year – the highest number in West Yorkshire.

Around 21,500 working age people currently receive support, with a further 10,000 pensioners also able to claim.

A report to the council’s cabinet members says: “Over recent years, the working age case load has been rising steadily, and so the associated cost is increasing.

“The growing number of people entitled to council tax support, together with the number entitled to other council tax discounts, is forecast to create a £2.5m adverse effect on the collection fund.

“This is therefore adding to the council’s budget gap for 2025/26.”

Les Shaw, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for property and resources.

The council expects to have to contend with an £88m funding gap over the next five years and has forecast a budget overspend of £11.3m during the current financial year.

Cabinet members have been recommended to agree to carry out a public consultation over its proposals to make changes to the council tax support scheme from April 2026.

Les Shaw, the council’s cabinet member for resources, said: “The principles of our current scheme have been in place for 12 years.

“As part of managing our resources responsibly and targeting them towards those most in need, it’s time for us to look at it again.

“There may be more effective ways to balance helping residents with making support more affordable for the council.

“I’d urge residents to have their say as part of the upcoming consultation – it’s important we take your views into account before making any changes.”

Changes to the scheme were last made in 2020, but it “remains complex, costly to administer, and is expensive compared to many neighbouring councils”, the report said.

Rules for the pensioner element of the scheme are set by government and provide pensioners with support of up to a maximum of 100% of their council tax liability.

The working age element is for councils to decide annually.

Wakefield’s current working age scheme offers a maximum level of support for claimants of 70%.

Cabinet members will consider the report at a meeting on November 12.