Council to spend £40,000 on village play area
Plans to extensively refurbish a children’s play area with the council agreeing to spend £40,000 on the project has been welcomed.
Councillor Mary Harland has welcomed the improvements being made at Kippax Welfare Ground.
It includes installing a new rotating play equipment known as a spica, and a multi-play system including an additional slide, as well as repainting the existing swings, slide and roundabout.
There will also be thermoplastic graphics and games installed in the ground surface.
Leeds City Council hopes that the work will be finished by summer.
Coun Harland, whose ward covers Kippax and Methley, said: “It’s so important that our children have good outdoor play facilities, particularly as summer approaches.
“I’m sure Kippax residents will welcome these improvements and I look forward to the works being completed.”