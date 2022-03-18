Council to spend £40,000 on village play area

Councillor Mary Harland has welcomed the improvements being made at Kippax Welfare Ground.

It includes installing a new rotating play equipment known as a spica, and a multi-play system including an additional slide, as well as repainting the existing swings, slide and roundabout.

There will also be thermoplastic graphics and games installed in the ground surface.

The play area will be upgraded. (Google Maps)

Leeds City Council hopes that the work will be finished by summer.

Coun Harland, whose ward covers Kippax and Methley, said: “It’s so important that our children have good outdoor play facilities, particularly as summer approaches.