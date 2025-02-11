Council U-turn on plan to cut opening times at museums, libraries and castles

Wakefield Council has scrapped plans to cut opening times at museums, libraries and castles as part of cost saving measures.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority said it had also shelved proposals to reduce the frequency of garden waste collections during the next financial year, following a public consultation.

The measures were part of initial budget plans as the council faces a £39.4m budget gap during 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leaders said “significant changes” to the final proposals had been made to final financial proposals following reaction from residents.

Wakefield Council has scrapped plans to cut opening times at museums, libraries and castles as part of cost saving measures.

The Labour-run authority still plans to increase council tax bills by the maximum 4.99%.

It has previously warned that “potential staffing reductions” could lead to the loss of 270 full-time roles as part of efforts to the balance the books.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We know how important it is for our residents that we protect our frontline services. And that we deliver those essential services well. That’s what this budget is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re focused every day on maintaining our roads and emptying our bins.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery

“Supporting stronger, safer communities and great high streets. Improving our environment, parks, and green spaces. Caring for our most vulnerable residents. And giving our young people the best possible start in life.

“So that we can continue to do that into the future we need to be more efficient and modernise how we provide some services.

“Use technology to deliver some services differently. And change services and processes to be more efficient and customer focused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This budget strikes the right balance. It will allow us to be more sustainable. Will leave Wakefield with what is likely to be the lowest council tax in West Yorkshire. And enables us to continue to deliver frontline services for our communities.”

Wakefield One, Wakefield Council's headquarters building.

Cabinet members are expected to approve the final report at a meeting on February 18.

The document would then be put to a vote at a full council meeting March 3.

The council hopes to raise £9.1m by increasing council tax, which would cost Band D households an extra £1.65 per week and Band A households £1.10 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes planned to adult social care services are expected to generate a saving of £3.9m and a reduction in the use of hotels to house homeless people could save around £1m.

The council also plans to reduce spending on external children’s social care placements by having more in-house provision to save £1.4m.

A review of property and facilities management arrangements is expected to save £2m.

A further £3.8m of savings is expected through “technology and digital transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around £1.9m could be raised by increasing the fees and charges for some council services.

More than 1,500 residents responded during two rounds of consultation over the budget in November and January.

Deputy council leader Jack Hemingway said: “Genuinely listening to feedback from our communities has been central to our approach on this budget.

“We’ve taken views from recent consultations onboard and have made changes to our budget plans based on what matters most to our residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not be reducing the frequency of garden waste collections. And opening hours at our museums, castles and libraries will remain the same.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in our consultation.

“We know that some of the decisions are still difficult and will mean changes for people. But you’ve helped shape the final proposals.

“The work doesn’t stop once our budget is approved.

“We’ll continue to work hard every day to be more efficient. To modernise how we work. And to get the best possible value for money in everything we do.”