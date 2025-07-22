Council urged to use new powers to crackdown on ‘Dickensian’ HMOs

A council has been urged to take advantage to new powers to curb the growth in the number of houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs).

Tougher rules on converting properties in parts of Wakefield and Castleford into shared houses look set to come into force later this year.

In April, Wakefield Council’s cabinet members approved the new measures over concerns that an an increase HMOs was reducing the number of family homes available across the district.

Labour councillor Betty Rhodes, whose Wakefield North ward is partly covered by the new regulations, referred to a recent HMO application in her area as being ‘Dickensian’.

Lincoln Street Wakefield

Coun Rhodes also said an increase in Airbnb properties was causing problems for residents.

She told a full council meeting: “I think, as Wakefield members and probably across the district, but certainly around our patch, we have seen an enormous increase in the amount of applications for HMOs, and indeed those that aren’t classing themselves as a HMO.

“The latest planning application, I won’t refer to it in any detail, was even reminiscent of Dickensian days, because the application referred to how many people were going to go into said premises, with one toilet and one bathroom to look after them.”

Referring to the new powers, Coun Rhodes added: “I’m hoping that they are going to be strictly monitored in terms of the information that’s given out.

College Grove, Wakefield

“So those near them, and those involved, particularly local members, will have the full picture of what is in the application detail, in order for people to make their comments known.”

In response, Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “How life has changed since people were buying houses 30 years ago

“The housing market is changing so much these days and HMOs are part of a housing solution in some respect.

“But they do bring quite a lot of issues with them in certain areas.

“So that’s why we have taken the trial areas. We will see how we perform with them and hopefully it can open out further across the district.

“But they will be monitored and tackled as and when, so I do appreciate your comments on that.”

In October last year, the council started a process of introducing what is known as an Article 4 direction to curb the rise in smaller HMOs.

The order, set to come into force in six areas, means property owners require planning permission to change the use of a dwelling to accommodate between three and six people.

HMOs are defined as properties rented out by more than two individuals on separate contracts, who typically have their own bedroom, but share facilities like a kitchen or bathroom.

According to a report, a consultation over the proposals took place in November and December and was “generally supportive” of the direction

The Labour-run authority identified areas in the district which could benefit from regulation changes.

They are:

Castleford Centre North. Covering properties between Methley Road, Wood Street and Albion Street.

Smawthorne, Castleford. Covering an area that contains 2,386 homes, including 52 HMOs.

Agbrigg, Wakefield: Between Agbrigg Road, Barnsley Road and Doncaster Road.

College Grove, Wakefield: Between College Grove Road and Jacobs Well Lane.

Lincoln Street, Wakefield: Between Lincoln Street and Balne Lane.

Peterson Road, Wakefield. Covering properties at Peterson Road and Stanley Road.

The areas identified contain just under 7,000 homes, 314 of which are registered as HMOs.

The council must publish a notice informing the public of the plans as well as displaying notices for at least six weeks in the affected areas.

The direction could come into force by October 24 this year.