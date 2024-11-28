Councillors of all political parties in Wakefield have unanimously voted in favour of a freeze and on their allowances

Elected members agreed the move as many residents across the district continue to struggle with the cost of living.

The Labour-run council, like many authorities, faces mounting financial pressures as it deals with an estimated £88m budget blackhole over the next five years.

The proposal was carried at a full council meeting on Wednesday (November 27).

Council leader Denise Jeffery previously said she did not think it was right to take a pay rise.

Les Shaw, the council’s cabinet member for resources and property, told the meeting: “Given the current climate, I also take that view that it is not the right time that we have pay increases.

“I move the report and recommend the council freeze members’ allowances at 2023 rates and do not allow any increase to allowances in 2024.”

According to Wakefield Council figures, nearly £1.3m was paid to its 63 elected members during the last financial year.

Elected councillors are allowed to claim basic allowances and expenses, in line with recommendations by an independent remuneration panel (IRP).

A review of allowances was last carried out in 2021, when the panel recommended elected members give themselves a 2.75% increase.

Councillors also unanimously voted against the proposed increase, a move which saved the local authority around £32,000.

Speaking at a meeting last month, Coun Jeffery said: “I feel that we shouldn’t take a rise this year.

“People are struggling with the cost of living, not only across the country but across our district. It matters to us.”

All members are entitled to a basic allowance, which is currently £1,159 a month, according to figures published for September.

In addition, councillors are able to claim a basic supplement, which ranges between £707 to £804 a year, mainly to cover travel costs.

Some councillors also receive special responsibility allowances.