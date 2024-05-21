Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Darren Byford is set to take over as the new Mayor of Wakefield.

Wakefield Council has announced that Coun Byford will be formally appointed as the district’s mayor for 2024/25 at a ceremony on Thursday (May 23).

The Mayor is a ceremonial title conferred by the Royal Charter granted to Wakefield.

As the First Citizen of the district, they chair full council meetings during their period of office.

Coun Byford is currently the Deputy Mayor and has been a councillor for Horbury and South Ossett since 2016.

He has been a cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth.

Coun Byford said: “It is an absolute privilege and honour to take up the role of Mayor.

“I will use my year to continue to advocate for our district and to highlight the many great things that are happening here.

“I look forward to meeting the many fabulous people, organisations and charities that make our district so special.”

Coun Byford is a trustee of The Senior Citizens’ Support Group and Horbury Churches Together, as well as being active within the British Legion, Horbury Village Partnership, and a founding member of the Friends of Horbury’s Parks.

He is supporting Memory Action Group (MAG) during his term of office.

The charity provides a peer support group for people living with dementia and their carers.

Coun Byford’s husband Peter Davis will be his consort.

Maureen Tennant-King will be appointed Deputy Mayor at the ceremony.

She is expected to take over as Mayor for 2025/26.

Coun Tennant-King has represented Featherstone ward since 2016.

She has been a member of the planning and highways committee for eight years and is currently its deputy chair.

She is also a member of the children and young people overview and scrutiny committee and represents the council on Wakefield Sight Aid Board.

Coun Tennant-King helped to set up Sharing is Caring Featherstone Uniform Bank and the Hungry Holidays project.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I am delighted that Darren is set to become our new Mayor.

“He is a passionate advocate for our district and will do a great job with support from Peter and Maureen.”