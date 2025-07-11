Councillors to decide on battery storage facility at village farm

Councillors have been recommended to approve proposals for a battery energy storage system (BESS) at a village farm.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 residents have objected to the proposed development by YLEM Energy at Old Snydale, near Normanton.

The scheme involves installing 24 containerised battery units on a one-hectare site at Cooksland Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

Councillors have been recommended to approve proposals for a battery energy storage system (BESS) Cooksland Farm in Old Snydale, near Normanton. Image: Lanpro

The development also includes building an access road to the facility which would be capable of storing 50MW of renewable energy.

If approved, it could take up to seven years for the BESS to be completed “to allow for any technical issues that may arise during the connection process.”

A total of 117 people have opposed the plans, with some saying it was “not appropriate for this village location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others said the facility would be too close to residential properties and cause disturbance for residents during the construction phase.

Jon Tickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth, and Feathersone councillor Maureen Tennant-King also set out concerns on behalf of residents.

Ten comments of support were submitted in favour of the facility.

Supporters said it was “important to embrace new technology to help switch to renewable energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “Electricity generated from wind and solar will be particularly important in the zero-carbon energy mix as they are among the lowest cost sources.

“However, there can be short-term mismatches between times of generation and times of demand which increases costs and reduces effectiveness.

“Energy storage has a key role in reaching net zero targets and in enhancing the flexibility and resilience of the electricity grid.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, a report to councillors said: “On balance, officers find the benefits associated with the proposal outweigh those identified harms and approval is recommended subject to condition and legal agreement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Archaeological Advisory Service said a “trench of unknown age” which crosses part of the site “may be medieval or older.”

The service has called for a condition to be attached to any planning consent for an archaeological evaluation to be carried out before work commences.

Councillors will consider the application at a meeting on July 17.