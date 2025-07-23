Councillors vote down calls for them to sit ‘local knowledge’ tests

Calls for councillors to undergo taxi-style “knowledge” tests to show their competency have been rejected.

Wakefield Council’s opposition leader said members should be tested on literacy, numeracy and their knowledge of the district in order to prove they are “role models” in their communities.

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the authority’s Conservative and Independent Group, called for the tests to include literacy and numeracy assessments “to promote transparency and public confidence in elected representatives.”

A motion put to a full council meeting by Coun Ahmed was voted down by the controlling Labour group following a debate.

Coun Ahmed told the meeting: “All councillors here in this chamber are public servants.

“We are expected not to lead but to set an example.

“We expect residents, such as private hire drivers to meet minimum expectations of communications, understanding and judgement.

“They are the same expectations we should hold up to ourselves as well. If not, they should be higher.

Michael Graham, independent councillor for Wakefield West ward on Wakefield Council.

“This motion proposes a simple but powerful idea that sitting councillors voluntarily undertake the same basic assessment.

“Each of us contributes towards decision making on budgets, licensing, planning and other critical committees, whether that be education or health.”

Coun Ahmed said any test should be able to be passed by an average 11-year-old.

He added: “If there are people who oppose this motion today, why are they holding a profession to higher standards than they are willing to hold to themselves.

Pete Girt, independent councillor for Knottingley.

“I don’t think it’s about pass or fail on the tests.

“It’s about continuous improvement. Every single person here is on their own journey of learning.

“And, in case anyone thinks I’m being a hypocrite, I’ve done all the tests and I passed them.”

Opposing the motion, Daniel Wilton, cabinet member for communities, said: “Quite simply, councillors have access to training which they can enrol on and complete.

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Wakefield Council's Conservative and Independent Group.

“Many of my colleagues do this quite regularly and have taken part in several sessions supported by officers.”

Coun Wilton said it would cost the authority around £2,000 to put all 63 district councillors through the tests.

He added that Labour members were required to answer “Wakefield-specific questions”, as well as questions about local government, during the selection process to be chosen as a council election candidate.

He added: “I have to make the point that local authorities have strict tests and checks in place for private hire taxis because, at the end of the day, nothing matters more than the safety of the passengers in the car.”

Pete Girt, Independent councillor for Knottingley, said: “I don’t think costs should come into it if it improves how we represent our communities.

“Councillors should have basic numeracy and literacy skills.

“I’ve had e-mails from other members that I have had to read six or seven times before I can even make sense of it.

“But we shouldn’t be excluding anybody who might be struggling.

“The only issue I have is that, I have good knowledge of my ward, but if I go out of my ward it can be a bit sketchy.

“You’d have to train me quite a lot. There are other areas that, I’ve heard of them, but I don’t know where they are.”

Michael Graham (Independent, Wakefield West), said: ” Anybody out there should be able to represent their community.

“You should be able to represent your community regardless of how intelligent you are. This could lead us down a very worrying path.”

Coun Graham added: “We have lots and lots of council staff who are in contact with members of the public.

“Do they all have to do the same things that taxi drivers have to do? I’d like to know that because it’s screaming that it’s not fair.

“I’d like to look at that more. But taking the motion as whole, I won’t be supporting it.”

Jacqueline Speight (Labour, Altofts and Whitwood): “I recognise that these are very important skills that you are talking about.

“When you become a Labour councillor you do have to go through quite a rigorous selection.

“I remember one year I had to put together a portfolio that demonstrated most of those skills. We do have rigour in the selection.

“Some of the most intelligent people I know haven’t got any qualifications whatsoever but they can a councillor’s job.

“They’ve got things like empathy and good communications skills.

“What bothers me about this is where does it stop?

“If we have to meet the standards set for taxi drivers, what about foster carers? Do we have to meet the standards set for those as well.

“I can’t vote for something that is so openly flawed. In fact, it’s risible.”

Jakob Williamson, a former Labour councillor who now represents Hemsworth as an Independent following his resignation from the party in March, said: “We are talking about a couple of simple tests.

“If we are willing to put it on taxi drivers all of us should be willing to take it.

“People have commented on the rigorous Labour party selection process.

“I used to run them for a little bit. There were no tests like that. You filled in a couple of forms and you got asked a few questions.

“So let’s not try and over-egg what the Labour Party selection process is.”

Matthew Morley, cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “I can guarantee each and every one of you in this chamber is more education than what I am.

“Through my upbringing on the travelling fairgrounds of West Yorkshire, I only went to school in the summer.

“But I’m no better than you and you are no better than me.

“Being a councillor is about being committed to your community.

“It’s about common sense and doing what you do in your communities.

“It’s not about education. I know plenty of educated people. Some of them can’t even walk in a straight line.

“It’s about what we give to our communities and that is what we are judged on at elections.”

Shabaan Saleem (Labour, Wakefield South), said: “I won’t be supporting this motion. It hasn’t considered people with learning disabilities and hidden disabilities. I think it creates further stigma.”