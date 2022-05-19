Countdown is on as Wakefield set to celebrate Platinum Jubilee with live music, street food and family fun

Celebrations will be taking place at Coronations Gardens in Wakefield and at Pontefract Castle over the extended bank holiday weekend, which runs from Thursday, June 2 June to Sunday 5 June, to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The two-day event at Pontefract Castle will take place on Thursday, June, 2pm to 10pm and on Friday, June 3, 10am to 4pm.

The royal backdrop of the historic castle will host a 1950s themed celebration event with live music including vintage duos, acoustic guitars and upbeat Jubilee themed sets, as well as 1940s inspired all-female trio, The Honeybirds.

There will be a showing of Yorkshire Film Archive’s ‘Seen To Be Believed’ – an affectionate look at how the people of Yorkshire and the North East celebrated coronations, jubilees and royal visits through the decades.

There’s plenty for the children to do too, with free arts and crafts and creative bubble workshops taking place throughout the day. Plus the Royal Guard stilt walkers, the Great British Tea Party and Union Jack themed flag dancers.

Visitors can bring a picnic or purchase food on the day from the street food vendors – pizza and hog roasts will be available from Bears Street Food and drinks will be available from the Grandstand Mobile Bar.

A classic Jubilee-themed afternoon tea can be ordered in advance from Cromwells Tea.

Thursday’s event will finish with the lighting of the Jubilee Beacon at 9.45pm by the Mayor of Wakefield, as part of the national beacon lighting programme followed by a firework display.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “This is going to be something truly special. Momentous occasions like The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee deserve special celebrations.

“Along with the free public events that we have organised across the district, getting together with the community and neighbours for a street party is a great way of helping to mark The Queen’s 70 years of service to the country.

“This will be a joyous weekend of celebration for the district, and it will be a pleasure to see everyone out having fun again as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Community spirit is so very important to us all.

“Make sure that you mark the events in your diary, and we’re looking forward to celebrating together we make this a weekend to remember.”

On Saturday, June 4 from 10am – 4pm, Wakefield’s Coronation Gardens and adjoining Wood Street will pay tribute to Her Majesty with a whole day of family-friendly celebrations.

The Mayor’s civic parade will start at 11:40am, from Wakefield Town Hall to Wakefield Cathedral for a service of celebration at 12pm.

The community event will be a chance to jitterbug, jive and twist to the sounds of the 1950s-style live music stage.

Themed street entertainers dressed as royal guards will be providing fun throughout the day.

There will be a Jubilee-themed craft workshop and residents can get their photo taken inside the giant Union Jack globe!

This event is free for the community to attend.

This Jubilee celebration is part of the commemorations and celebrations all across Wakefield for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – for more events across the district go to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – Experience Wakefield